Feel like going to war: Meena on wearing PPE outfit before joining Drishyam 2

Actress Meena is all set to join Drishyam 2 team. The actress who will be seen playing the female lead in the sequel movie took a flight after 7 months from Chennai and posted her appreciation for healthcare professionals.

The actress, who was seen wearing the PPE outfit noted how difficult was it to cope with the 'new normal'. She wrote, "Though I look like traveling to space, I feel like going to war. Traveling after 7 months.... Surprised to see the airport so calm and quiet deserted. Even more surprised to see not many were dressed like me. I must say it was the most uncomfortable outfit. Was so hot and stuffy,makes you sweat even when the weather is cool and air con on. Can't even wipe your face, especially with the gloves."

Applauding healthcare workers, she said, "Hats off to all the health workers who live in this PPE outfit day in and day out. In spite of so much discomfort they still understand our pain and take care of us all the time. My respect for them has magnified. Thank you for your selfless effort to humankind.”

The actress will be reprising Rani in the movie. Mohanlal, who plays the lead had already begun shooting which is being directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Apart from Drishyam 2, Meena is also part of Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'.