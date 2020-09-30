When Prithviraj was given a full design brief of Empuraan by Murali Gopy

Ever since the sequel to blockbuster 'Lucifer' was announced, fans and movie buffs have been looking forward to know more about the second part. Titled as ‘Empuraan’, the film will see Mohanlal returning as Khureshi Ab’raam aka Stephen Nedumbally. And on Tuesday, director Prithviraj and writer Murali Gopi took to their respective social media handles and posted a pic of themselves.

Looks like, the writing part is all done and now the duo are waiting to kick start the shooting.

Prithviraj captioned the pic as, “Probably the day I first 'saw' #EMPURAAN. When your writer’s design starts forming an edited, colour corrected shape in your mind! I cannot wait to get this started..as much as a fan..as a filmmaker!” (sic.)

Apart from directing the film, Prithviraj is said to be reprising his role of Zayed Masood.

Though it was announced that shoot will be starting by mid-2020, they have now postponed it owing to other commitments of stars and lockdown regulations. Apparently, ‘Empuraan’ will start rolling only by the end of 2021.

Aashiravd Cinemas will be producing the film, which according to the makers, will be much bigger in terms of in terms of scale and treatment style.