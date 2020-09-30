Trisha Krishnan reminisces the day that changed her life

Actress Trisha established herself as a successful actress in film industry for two decades. And on Wednesday, she has taken a moment to reminisce the special day in her life. It was 21 years ago, this day which changed her life completely.

At the age of 16, on September 30, 1999, Trisha won the Miss Madras.

She had also participated in Miss India pageant wherein she won the 'Beautiful Smile' award.

After entering the industry with a supporting role in the 1999 Tamil film Jodi, she had her first lead role in the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe. Trisha later rose to fame with successful films like Saamy (2003) and Ghilli (2004) in Tamil cinema and Varsham (2004).

In 2010, she made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Khatta Meetha.

Meanwhile, Trisha also completed her graduation from Ethiraj College, Chennai. Before coming into the industry, Trisha was determined to complete BBA. In fact, it is said that she aspired to become a criminal psychologist but ultimately life had other plans for her.