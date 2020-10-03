Kochi's drive-in theatre to open with Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days

Anjali Menon's much loved movie Bangalore days will be the opening movie at Kochi's drive-in theatre. The movie will be screened on Sunday at Le Meridien.

The drive-in theatre lets people sit in their cars and watch films, on a big screen set up on the premises of the hotel. Set up by the Sunset Cinema Club, the theatre will function on weekends and the multi-starrer movie is the first one to be screened.

The 2014 Malayalam movie features an ensemble cast consisting of Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menen.

The tickets, which can be purchased from the club’s website costs Rs 999 per car.

It's been over six months since theatres in Kerala shut doors. Although the central government has given the permission to open cinema theatres that have been closed for seven months due to the Covid lockdown, there is no decision in Kerala on when they will be allowed to resume operations.

Theatres have been closed since March 11.