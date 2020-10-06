Kajal Aggarwal announces wedding with Gautam Kitchlu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu. While reports of her big day was doing the rounds for sometime, she herself has now confirmed the same on her Instagram page.

The two will tie the knot on October 30.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Kajal wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.

I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

Gautam is a businessman.

Kajal made her acting debut in Hindi in 2004 before shifting to south. On workfront, Kajal Aggarwal has Hey Sinamika in her kitty also featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.