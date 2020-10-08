This rare pic of Fahadh, Nazriya with Amal, Jyothirmayi will brighten up your mood amid lockdown

With holiday plans going kaput, celebrities are reminiscing their wanderlust by posting some unseen and candid pictures from their exotic vacations.

It was Amal Neerad’s birthday on Wednesday and Nazriya shared a lovely family pic teasing fans with what seems to be like a holiday throwback photo. Taking to her Instagram stories, Nazriya wrote, 'Happy birthday Amal cheta." (sic.)

In the pic, one can notice the smiling faces of Fahadh and Nazriya along with cinematographer-director Amal Neerad with his wife and actress Jyothirmayi. It is indeed rare to see all of them together.

Amal Neerad and Fahadh had worked together a couple of times. The duo first collaborated in 2014's Iyobinte Pustakam and later for Varathan, which was produced by Fahadh and Nazriya.

Recently, Amal had also done the cinematography for Anwar Rasheed film Trace which starred Fahadh in the lead.

Meanwhile, fans have been waiting a long time for Bilal, the sequel of Mammootty-Amal Neerad duo’s Big B. The movie was supposed to go on floors in March this year, when the lockdown was announced.