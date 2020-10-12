Edavela Babu responds to Parvathy, says he was talking about the character and did not insult anyone

Hours after actress Parvathy Thiruvothu resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), its general secretary Edavela Babu has said that his remarks were misunderstood.

"I did not insult anyone. Parvathy has misunderstood my remarks in the interview," Edavela Babu said.

Parvathy resigned after taking objection to Edavela Babu's comments about the actress, who was assaulted in a moving car in 2017. In the interview to a Malayalam news channel, he was asked whether the actress would be part of a multi-starrer film slated to be produced by AMMA.

Edavela Babu had replied that the actress was not part of AMMA and the association cannot ‘bring back the dead’.

Talking about the same, he said, "I was asked if the particular actress will be part of the sequel of Twenty: 20 and I meant to say that how can someone who died be part of the film? I was talking about the character in the movie. I can't do anything if all are finding a new meaning to what I said."

Parvathy announced her resignation from the association in a Facebook post on Monday. The popular actress said that even when her friends resigned from AMMA in 2018, she stayed back to continue 'to work within a broken system and help repair it'.

However, Parvathy said that after watching Edavela Babu's interview, she had lost all hope.

She termed Edavela Babu's comments about the victim actress as 'utterly disgusting and mortifying'.

"Mr Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him," she said. Parvathy also demanded the resignation of Edavela Babu.

About resigning, Babu said,"If people in AMMA ask me to resign, I will quit."

The 2008 movie 'Twenty:20' was produced by actor Dileep on behalf of AMMA as a fundraiser to financially support actors who are struggling in the Malayalam film industry. The survivor actress, whom Edavela Babu mentioned in the interview, played the role of Ashwathy Nambiar who falls into coma.

It is to be noted that the survivor actress had quit from the actor's body in 2018. Along with her, Geetu Mohandas, Rima Kallingal, and Remya Nambeessan had also quit AMMA in June 2018.