Actress Parvathy resigns from AMMA, demands resignation of Edavela Babu

Parvathy Thiruvothu has resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) to protest the 'derogatory remarks' by the outfit's general secretary Edavela Babu against an actress, who was asssaulted in 2017.

In an interview with Malayalam news channel Reporter TV on Sunday, Babu said that the actress, who was assaulted in a moving car, was not in AMMA and that his organisation cannot “bring back the dead”.

He was answering a question on whether the association would include the actress in a movie (sequel to 2017 movie Twenty:20) rumoured to have planned by the association.

The actress was assaulted in Kochi. Leading Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused in the case.

Terming Babu's remarks as 'disgusting and mortifying', leading Malayalam actress Parvathy announced her resignation on Facebook.

She also demanded Babu's resignation as AMMA general secretary.

In an emotional post, Parvathy wrote that she stayed back in AMMA in the hope that she could repair a 'broken system'.

However, she said she abandoned all hopes after watching Babu's interview. “His utterly disgusting and mortifying remarks, comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation, to a dead person is beyond correction,” she wrote.

Parvathy said the statement showed his 'nauseating' attitude. “I pity him.”

She wrote that Babu might get support when the society starts discussing the issue. “Many of his peers will back him.”

She hoped many AMMA members would demand Babu's resignation. “I will be keenly watching to see who will come forward. I urge every member to see that it’s a hazy bubble of 'welfare' that’s wrapped around a core of corrupt morals,” she wrote.

Twenty:20 sequel

In 2008, AMMA had made movie Twenty: 20 to help struggling artistes in the industry. Many prominent actors worked in it without remuneration.

Recent reports suggested that the association is planning a sequel to Twenty:20 to raise funds to supports artistes hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The assaulted actress had a major role in the movie.

Babu's controversial comments came when asked about the movie plans.