Prasanna shares sweet birthday wish for wife Sneha

Actress Sneha turned a year older Monday and as she is celebrating her 39th birthday, celebs and fans have been wishing her on her special day. Her husband and actor Prasanna too sent out a lovely birthday wish sharing that he is still stuck in the moment we he met and fell in love with Sneha.

'Years may run fast but my world is still stuck in the moment we met n fell in love. Nothing has been so precious ever. Everything I have told you in all these years is not even a drop in the ocean of my love for you. It's you in every drop of my soul. Am eternally thankful to you for putting up with my shortfalls and tantrums and yet be so amazingly loving. You are my breath! God bless u with everything you wish for. Happppppy birthday kannamma.' (sic.)

Sneha was recently seen in Pattas where she shared screen space with Dhanush. The couple tied the knot in 2012.

The two had first met on the sets on Achamundu Achamundu. During the shoot of their film, Prasanna and Sneha got an opportunity to spend lots of time with each other and eventually became best of buddies. But during the final stages of shooting, both realized about their hidden love towards each other and then decided to get married.