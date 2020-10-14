This is the opportunity my father gave me, says Siddharth Priyadarshan after winning award

Thrissur: Siddharth, son of popular filmmaker Priyadarshan, won the special jury award for visual effects for 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'. Priyadarshan is also the director of the film.

"The biggest factor is to have the opportunity. This is the opportunity my father gave to me. And I am happy that I was able to give him an award in return," Siddharth said. He also said it was the victory of his entire special effects’ team.

Siddharth, fondly called as Chanthu by those close to him, had completed a graphics course from America. After returning to India, he joined the 'Marakkar’ team as the VFX supervisor. The Mohanlal-starrer has many visual effects throughout the movie.

Siddharth was with his father Priyadarshan at a shooting location in Manali when the Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Tuesday.

His sister Kalyani Priyadarshan had talked about Siddharth and his work in ‘Marakkar’ in an interview to Vanitha earlier.

"Siddharth joined the 'Marakkar' team after completing his course in America. This movie has many graphic effects and he had been working on it for several months. He was thinking only about the movie and the visual effects all the time.

"After adding VFX to scenes on the laptop, he would show those to me. If I am able to identify the graphic elements, he would alter those. If I cannot say them apart, he would finalise the scene. I have said that he should be given the assistant's salary along with his name in the movie credits," Kalyani said.