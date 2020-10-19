Santosh Sivan joins Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’

Cinematographer Santosh Sivan will helm the camera for Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz. Santosh took to his social media page to announce that he is joining the movie.

“With 2 Icons ... teaming up to showcase the best of south indian Talent .... internationally “Barros” Mohan Lals Debut Directorial.. with an outstanding cast to aid Jijo Punnose script ( My Dear Kuttichathan) in 3D (sic),” tweeted the ace cinematographer, who will be replacing KU Mohanan who was earlier announced as its DOP.

The big-budget 3D fantasy project, which marks the collaboration of Mohanlal and My Dear Kuttichathan-fame Jiju Punnoose, was earlier supposed to be shot by KU Mohanan.

Barroz, backed by Aashirvad Cinemas, was supposed to begin filming this year, but the plan got delayed due to Covid-19. Mohanlal had announced that international actors Shayla McCaffrey, Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo will essay the main characters. Reportedly, a lot of portions will be shot inside a studio set because it’s a 3D film and Goa and Kerala will be its main locations.