Ahead of wedding, Tamannaah wishes Kajal Aggarwal a happy marriage

Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal are known for their close bond friendship. The duo has many a time opened up about their camaraderie and make sure to catch up with each other every now and then.

Tamannaah, who recently recovered from Coronavirus, took to Instagram to interact with her fans. When Tamannaah was asked about Kajal she replied with a video message and was heard as saying "Kajal and my friendship goes way back in the day. Whenever we meet we have deepest conversations. It's always so much fun to meet her and hangout with her. Wish her a very very happy married life. Sending you a lots of love Kaju (sic)."

Kajal Aggarwal later re-shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Aww my Tammy Thank you for your wishes. can’t wait to see you soon (sic.)”

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai on October 30.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu took sometime out to set up their new house. After her wedding with Gautam, the couple will be moving into their new house in Mumbai.