Mamta Mohandas turns producer, launches her production company

After being an actress and a singer, Mamta Mohandas has launched her own production company. The actress launched Mamta Mohandas Production with friend and sports entrepreneur Noel Ben.

Sharing a few snaps from the launch ceremony, Mamta took to social media and wrote,“A new feather on my hat & Clap. Happy to share news of the launch of my very first production. This is a dream come true. Need your blessings and support. I thank my family, my production partner Noel Ben, all my well wishes & close friends and everyone else who believed in me and helped me to make this moment come to life.” (sic.)

Reportedly, the first production is an anthology that brings together three National award winners.

Mamta Mohandas began her career with the Mollywood movie ‘Mayookham’. She essayed the female lead in the film opposite Saiju Kurup.

Meanwhile, Mamta will be seen as the female lead of upcoming movie Unlock. Directed by Sohan Seenulal, which also stars Chemban Vinod and Sreenath Bhasi in lead started rolling in Kochi recently. Sohan Seenulal had earlier directed Doubles, which had Mammootty, Tapsee Pannu and Nadia Moidu in the lead.

It was just last week that Mamta flew down to Kochi from Los Angeles.