Nayanthara's ‘Mookuthi Amman' set for OTT release

The Tamil devotional drama, Mookuthi Aman, starring Nayanthara, has been confirmed for a digital release.

The streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar announced its line-up of South Indian films on Friday, and the film has been scheduled for release around Diwali.

"There is nothing greater than the joy of being able to entertain people through great movies. ‘Mookuthi Amman' is one such movie that I think will resonate with people. For a lot of people, Diwali is incomplete without new movie releases. In these tough times people need happiness, and I promise our film will bring that joy and celebration in this festive season," said Nayanthara's co-star RJ Balaji, who also released the poster of the film at a virtual press conference. Balaji also co-directs the film.

The platform is also all set to launch multiple shows. These are: "LIVE Telecast" directed by Venkat Prabhu and starring Kajal Aggarwal, "My Perfect Husband" starring veteran actors Sathyaraj and Seetha, "Triples" produced by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Jai Sampath and Vani Bhojan, and "November Story" starring Tamannaah Bhatia.