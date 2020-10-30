5 times Anushka Sharma in pavilion and Virat Kohli from the field won our hearts!

A video of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli sweetly asking his actress wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten, has gone viral.

In the viral video, Virat is seen gesturing from the field towards Anushka, who is pregnant, asking her if she has eaten. The actress replies to him by giving a thumbs-up sign from the stand. The two are also seen having a chat through gestures.

This is not the first time the couple was caught in camera for their cute gestures.

Recently, Anushka Sharma was smiling continuously and gave flying kisses to Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper and husband Virat Kohli after he scored an unbeatable 90 not out during a match against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

Back in 2019, Anushka Sharma was present at a match between Indian and Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds. Anushka was then seen lip-synching to the Bollywood Punjabi music playing in the stadium and grooving as she cheered for the Indian team.

During one of the India Vs Australia test match, Kohli smashed a spellbound century. The captain took off his helmet, kissed it and also blew a kiss off to Anushka, who responded with a standing ovation. It was one of those adorable sites which fans got to witness.

In 2018, during one of the test match series, Kohli scored his 23rd century and to witness his magnificent performance, Anushka was present to cheer him from the stands. Following the tradition of flying kisses, he blew flying kisses to his wife using his cricket bat which left the actress blushing. The mushy moment between the couple was captured on the camera and the video was viral on Internet back then too.

Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of IPL is being held.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.