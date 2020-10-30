Kajal Aggarwal leaves for her wedding venue, bride-to-be makes a stunning appearance

Kajal Aggarwal will tie the knot with her entrepreneur beau Gautam Kitchlu this evening in Mumbai. The actress left for the wedding venue with her family from her residence. Before leaving, she posed for the paparazzi with her mother and thanked everyone for the wishes. The actress looked stunning in a pink anarkali suit.

Now, fans and followers are looking forward for their grand ceremony which will be held at a star hotel in Mumbai.

Earlier, the pre-wedding festivities began with mehendi and haldi ceremony. Photos and videos of Kajal having fun at her haldi ceremony are going viral on social media.

A pic of Kajal and Gautham from the haldi ceremony landed online and the duo look adorable.

In a video, Nisha with her son Ishaan Valecha can be seen welcoming Gautam Kitchlu's family by dancing to dhol beats.

In yet another video, Kajal Aggarwal is shaking a leg to popular Bollywood songs.

Kajal Aggarwal looked gorgeous in a yellow outfit with floral motifs on it.

The actress also shared a candid moment of hers where she’s all smiles as haldi is applied on her by her family.

Gautam is an entrepreneur and an interior design expert and reports state that the couple has been dating for a few years now.