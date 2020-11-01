AMMA to discuss Bineesh Kodiyeri issue

Thiruvananthapuram: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will discuss the issues pertaining to Bineesh Kodiyeri who is involved in the drug racket case, at their next executive meeting.

AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu said the date for the meeting will be finalised after considering the convenience of the organisation president Mohanlal. He said the matter has not been discussed yet in the organisation of which Bineesh Kodiyeri is also a member. Bineesh, son of CPM Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directoate in a case relating to the money trail of the Bengaluru drug racket case.

In the actor kidnapping and assault incident, actor Dileep who was arrested in the case was expelled from AMMA following a decision taken at the executive committee meeting. However, later Dileep was re-inducted by AMMA general body meeting which pointed out that the executive committee lacked powers to expel a member. This had triggered a major controversy. After the amendments to the rules, now the executive committee has the powers to suspend a member. The power to expel a member is vested with the general body.

Bineesh who has played minor roles in more than 20 Malayalam films, is also a member of AMMA's cricket team "Kerala Strikers" in the Celebrity Cricket League.