Actress Madhoo to join Anna Ben, Arjun Ashokan in ‘Ennittu Avasanam'

After six years, veteran actress Madhoo is all set to return to Malayalam cinema with ‘Ennittu Avasanam'. Madhoo was last seen in 2014 movie Samsaram Arogyathinu Hanikaram. The Roja actress will be seen alongside Anna Ben and Arjun Ashokan in the movie directed by Vikruthi director Emcy Joseph. This is his second film after Vikrithi.

A first look poster that goes by the tagline, ‘It Begins’ was released online and it seems to be a fun-ride.

Ananth Jairaj Junior and Jobin Joy are producing the film with Sukumar Thekkepatt involved as executive producer.

Sushin Syam is handling the music department, while Appu Prabhakar is the cinematographer, and Sooraj ES the editor.

Madhoo is one of the most well-known actors from the 90s and it will be interesting to see her with young stars of Mollywood. She is also said to be seen in AL Vijay’s Thalaivi that stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. She is reported to essay the role of VN Janaki aka MGR's wife. However, no official statements about the same have been given.

Interestingly, Arjun Ashokan and Anna Ben are also part of director Antony Sony's next film after his debut feature, C/o Saira Banu.