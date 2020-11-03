From Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India to Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Check out Diwali OTT releases and where to stream

It’s yet another festive season and the film industry is all geared up for releases. Though the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the film industry in a huge way but nothing can stop them from wanting to entertain the viewers. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar have capitalized on this situation and grabbed some of the biggest movies with leading stars.

Release Date: November 4

Film: Miss India (Telugu)

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The film traces the inspiring journey of a powerful self-made business woman. Keerthy Suresh plays the lead in this film which is helmed by debutante director Y. Narendranath.

Release Date: November 9

Film: Laxmii

Streaming Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Laxmii is a horror-comedy, which features Akshay Kumar as a transgender. It also stars actress Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. Akshay's character had created quite a buzz. It is the remake of the 2011 Tamil movie 'Muni 2: Kanchana', which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Release Date: November 12

Film: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Soorarai Pottru is a fictionalised version of the book, Simply Fly, written on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain. The film is jointly produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. It also features Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff and Mohan Babu in Important roles.

Film: Ludo (Hindi)

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Netflix movie features an ensemble cast which boasts of names like Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi. Ludo revolves around the lives of four people who cross paths with each other due to some twist of fate. Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie is bankrolled by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions.

Release Date: November 13

Film: Chhalaang (Hindi)

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Chhalaang is a black comedy-drama directed by Hansal Mehta. The film revolves around the characters played by Rajkummar Rao and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Chhalaang is produced by Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan.

Release Date: November 14

Film: Mookuthi Amman (Tamil)

Streaming Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, the film is tipped to be a political satire film that speaks about the current issues plaguing our country. Apart from RJ Balaji and Nayanthara, Mookuthi Amman also stars Ajay Ghosh, Smruthi Venkat and Urvashi in prominent roles. The film, which was earlier slated to release in summer 2020, is now releasing on Diwali due to the pandemic.