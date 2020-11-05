Jayasurya’s 100th film titled ‘Sunny’

Malayalam actor Jayasurya’s 100th film has been announced. After ‘Njan Marykutty,’ Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar have joined hands once again.

The movie has been titled ‘Sunny,’ and Jayasurya plays the role of a musician. The shoot of the film began on Thursday in Kochi. The actor himself shared a still from the sets of the movie. The movie will have a month-long shoot in Kochi following strict Covid -19 protocols.

Along with announcing the film, Jayasurya expressed that although Sunny is his 100th film 'by numbers', it is his first film 'by heart'.

Apart from Kochi, a few portions will also be shot in Dubai.

Madhu Neelakantan is the cinematographer of the film, which has Shameer Muhammad as editor.

Jayasurya has a couple of films in his kitty. Jayasurya’s last film Sufiyum Sujathayum was released via Amazon Prime Video. He is now awaiting the release of Vellam. He had also recently signed Nadirshah directorial which also have Namitha Pramod.

Jayasurya also has a fantasy thriller based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar who lived in Kadamottom. The film will be bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House.