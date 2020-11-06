Samantha is an entertainer. From workout pics to cute pics to throwback pics, Samantha entertains fans with her posts and constantly gives them a sneak-peek of what’s happening in and around her.

She is indeed straight forward when it comes to expressing her thoughts. And talk about to tweets and trolls, she is all calm and cool and make sure to stand out with her witty side.

Recently, Samantha took to her Instagram page and shared a smiling picture of herself with “feeling good” written atop it. Her picture received a lot of likes and her fans couldn’t stop drooling. Among the many comments, one of her followers asked her to divorce husband Naga Chaitanya and marry him. Samantha then went on and replied to the fan in the most savage way possible.

Sam, replied to the comment and said to the fan, “It's difficult. Do one thing, ask Chay."

Well, that is indeed a kick-ass reply! Samantha and Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couple in tinself town. While she is a cool, hyper and high-spirited girl, Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is reserved and keeps his personal life out of media glares.

The couple met on the sets of Sam's first film in 2010 and went on to get married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Goa.