Nayanthara joins Nizhal team, location pic out

Actress Nayanthara joined the sets of her upcoming Malayalam movie Nizhal. The shooting of the film which also stars Kunchacko Boban in the lead is progressing in different parts Kochi and Alappuzha.

Nayanthara's latest picture from the location of Nizhal is now doing the rounds on social media. The pic has Nayanthara with Kunchacko Boban at a beach.

The movie which marks the directorial debut of Appu N Bhattathiri also have child artiste Izin Hash playing a pivotal role in the movie. Nothing about the plot has been revealed so far apart from the fact that the film will be a thriller.

Nayanthara was last seen opposite Nivin Pauly in Love Action Drama and Nizhal marks her first onscreen collaboration with Kunchacko Boban. The duo has earlier shared the screen for a few seconds in a song sequence in the mega multi-starrer film Twenty-Twenty, in which both of them had made special appearances.

Recently on Kunchacko Boban’s birthday, the makers had unveiled a first look poster featuring the actor.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is waiting for the release of Mookuthi Amman with RJ Balaji. She will also begin shooting for Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

The actress also has another film titled Netrikann, which is produced by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan.