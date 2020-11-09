Armaan Khera scores a hattrick with Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish

Actor and Singer Armaan Khera whose latest outing, Taish is receiving rave reviews is on a career high. The actor not only has meaty role in ensemble cast film but also sung a track and written lyrics for it.

Armaan who plays the role of Jassi Brar, Pali (Harshvardhan Rane's) brother, reminisces on how he bagged this role, says , "I've known Casting Director Karan Mally since Mrs. Nalini Ratnam referred me to him a few years ago after casting me as Vidhaan in Mr. Ashutosh Gowariker’s Everest. Karan didn’t have much work for me at the time but he consistently kept me in the loop, even while I was in Los Angeles working on other projects. I decided to see him when I flew back to Mumbai and he happened to have another audition on the table. I couldn’t resist. Who can? and that’s how I bagged the role of Jassi. I didn’t expect Taish to feature an ensemble cast. I wasn’t aware of exactly who was to be a part of the film either, except for Pali (Harshvardhan Rane) & Sukhi (Saurabh Sachdeva). I was fairly caught up in the excitement of working on a mainstream Bollywood project and I wasn’t paying attention to much else. All I knew was Taish is to be directed by Mr. Bejoy Nambiar. That was enough."

Talking about working with the captain of the ship, he said, "If you’re reading this Sir, I love you my Ninja! You’ve changed my life forever. Working with you and our team has been one of the greatest, if not the greatest pleasure of my life. His immaculate vision, combined with aggressive passion and spotless humility form the tornado of his being. The one who touches both the earth and the sky at the same time. It’s an understatement to say that it’s been an honor to work with him. To be a part of the painting he once saw in his head. He made Taish what it is. And I believe he does that with every journey he pursues. Thank you, Sir !"

Not just acting, Armaan is also an integral part of the music of the film, as he has written and sung the song titled, ‘All I See is the lIght’ for the film.

Talking about that, Armaan said, "‘All I See Is The Light’ was written two nights before the official Taish Soundtrack release. Bejoy Sir called me and asked if I could write and record some lyrics to the reprise and I couldn’t refuse. If Bejoy Sir asks you to jump off a cliff, you jump and make it look sexy. The ambience and Preeti Pillai’s remarkable voice was as such. It really set the tone for the song. I just recited the poem that first came to mind when I heard it. It makes me happy to know that everyone’s been enjoying the songs of the album. Bejoy Sir knows exactly how a soundtrack is supposed to sound like. Hats off to Mr. Prashant Pillai and all the artists involved in such a legendary production."