Shankar to join hands with 'KGF' actor Yash: reports

Director Shankar has reportedly approached KGF star Yash for a multi-starrer. According to reports, Shankar is most likely to begin work on a multi-starrer project that might also star KGF fame Yash before wrapping on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

Reportedly, Shankar has also approached several other actors from Telugu and Hindi film industries for the multi-starrer. Yash is apparently one of the actors he has already approached and the KGF star is said to have given his nod. Vijay Sethupathi might also star in a key role.

As per a Pinkvilla report, this multi-starrer will be simultaneously shot in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

Yash is currently filming for KGF: Chapter 2 and if things by the reports, he would be relieved from the project by December and will start working on Shankar’s project from January 2021.