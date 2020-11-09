Kumar Sanu to step in Mollywood with Sreenath Bhasi’s Al Karama

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu will render a song in Malayalam for the first time. The song will be for the Malayalam movie starring actors Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese and Sudhhy Koppa in the lead. The movie titled Al Karama will be helmed by debutant director Refiy Muhammed.

A motion poster of the movie was released recently by the makers and was shared on the social media pages of Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan and Aju Varghese.

Al Karama is scheduled to be shot in the United Arab Emirates and the film will be among the first few Mollywood films to be shot outside the country after the pandemic lockdown.

Bankrolled by Oneworld entertainments Canada, Ravi Chandran is the DOP while Ayoob Khan is the editor. Nazar Malik is in charge of music and Jassie Gift will be behind the BGM.

Meanwhile, Sreenath Bhasi and Sudhhy Koppa were recently seen in Kappela. The duo are also part of Tom Emmaatty’s next Duniyavinte Orattathu.