Prithviraj ‘off to work’, pics from sets of ‘Cold Case’ lands online

Actor Prithviraj is back with yet another cop role. His stills from the sets of upcoming movie ‘Cold Case’ has surfaced online and he looks all dashing as a police officer.

Prithviraj himself took to his social media pages to share a few snaps and wrote, ‘Off to work’. He will be playing ACP Sathyajith in cinematographer Tanu Balak’s directorial debut titled Cold Case.

Many celebs commented below his pics. Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “All the best !! This is gonna be cool AF”, while Neeraj Madhav called this as his best cop look ever.

The actor joined the sets of the film in Thiruvananthapuram on Diwali day and shooting is underway. Last week, after testing Covid negative Prithvi finished his portions for Jana Gana Mana before joining for this one.

The movie was officially launched in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this month, following all COVID-19 security guidelines.

It is said that despite being a police story, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer will not have any action sequences. The movie will be mostly shot indoors and demands very few crowd scenes, which makes it easy to shoot amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Aditi Balan, the Aruvi fame actress has been roped in to play the female lead. The movie is scripted by Srinath V Nath. Cold Case is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Mohammed, and Anto Joseph. Jomon himself handles the cinematography of the project, along with Girish Gangadharan. Shameer himself handles the editing.