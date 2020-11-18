'Tom And Jerry' trailer out, Netizens call it 'awful'

Tom and Jerry is one of the most prominent childhood cartoon shows. A year back, Warner Bros. had announced the movie and now they have unveiled a two-minute trailer of its first Tom and Jerry movie. After nearly three decades, the famous cat-and-mouse chase will be back in theatres that has the iconic duo in real-world New York.

The trailer

An Indian wedding is about to take place at a prestigious New York hotel and the rest of the Tom & Jerry trailer is made up of Jerry playing all sorts of pranks on Tom. The duo goes on the streets of New York and at the end causes ruckus at the wedding.

The official Twitter handle of Tom and Jerry movie shared the trailer. The caption reads, "Tom and Jerry take their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen. Watch the trailer for the new #TomAndJerryMovie now coming to theaters 2021."

Fans not so happy

According to netizens, the latest iteration of the Tom and Jerry characters does not do a complete justice to the original. Though it keeps the animation true to 2D, it brings those characters to the real 3-dimensional world and puts them together.

While some called it 'awful', some others described it to be 'weird and nonsensical'.

Check out for a few other responses too:

The release

While many releases have been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it is yet to be seen when the movie will be out. As of now, the film is slated to release in theatres in 2021. It was way back in 1992 that the last Tom and Jerry film hit the big screens.