Biju Menon's wedding anniversary wish for Samyukta Varma is too adorable to miss

Actors Biju and Samyuktha Varma are celebrating 18 years of togetherness. Though away from the limelight, the couple has always managed to shell out major couple goals and is often considered to be one of the most adorable couples in the Malayalam film industry.

The special wish

Biju Menon took to his social media pages and shared a lovely wish for his wife and actress.

Sharing a pic, he wrote, “Being sentenced to a lifetime of adventure n romance with you is something which makes me super lucky. Happy anniversary to us.” (sic.)

The pillar of support

The actor tied the knot on November 21, 2002. The couple entered wedlock after falling in love with each other during their initial period of acting career.

Biju Menon had many times openely mentioned that it was Samyukta's support that helped him reach this far. The actor stated that he has a huge admiration for his wife, for her extreme dedication towards the family.

The couple have a son Daksh Dharmik.