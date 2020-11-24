With Kudukku 2025 first look, Krishna Sankar will leave you in awe of his drool-worthy makeover

Krishna Sankar debuted with Alphons Puthren's movie with 'Neram'. He then went on to play few roles in movies and then got his most memorable role of Koya from 'Premam'. After playing carefree innocent roles, Krishna Sankar now seems to have taken a new route with his upcoming movie Kudukku 2025.

Kudukku 2025

After Allu Ramendran, director Bilahari K Raj roped in actor Krishna Shankar as the lead and the first look was released online. Titled Kudukku 2025, the first look featured the actor in macho avatar and his hard work is evident in the envious physical transformation that he has undergone. ‘The future is twisted’, goes the tagline in the poster.

Movie stills: Arun Kiranam photography

While he is seen in a black shirt and pant, with a smoking cigarette and black shades, he carries himself with a swag.

Exciting role

A few more shooting stills were revealed and it seems the actor is all set for a big break. Earlier, sharing the film news, the actor had said it’s a project that gives him much happiness and hope.

Durga Krishna plays the female lead. The actress too shared the first look poster through her social media and also shared her excitement working with the team. “ My Next : Kudukku2025 It’s my immense pleasure to share first look poster of my Next project #Kudukku2025. Meet Mr.Maaran” (sic.)

The association

Bilahari and Krishna Sankar had earlier worked together in Allu Ramendran. Back then, he played the role of Jithu in the movie which had Kunchacko Boban in the lead.