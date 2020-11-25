Meet the couple who dubbed for Urvashi and Suriya in Soorarai Pottru

Keralites have been enjoying dubbed versions of movies from other languages. Be it on the OTT platforms or as grand television premiers, audience really love watching dubbed movies from other Indian languages.

The artists

Dubbing artists Jolly and Shibu Kallar have been successfully dubbing for lead actors in many super hit movies from Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, for many years now. Shibu had lent his voice for Tamil super stars Vijay in Bigil and Suriya in the latest blockbuster Soorarai Pottru.

Malayali dubbing artists in Chennai lost their opportunities when Malayalm cinema bid adieu to the vibrant city and returned to Kerala. That is how Jolly, who has an experience of more than four decades in dubbing, and her husband Shibu decided to try their hands in the booming market of dubbed movies. Now, Ilayadalapati Vijay speaks Malayalam in Shibu’s voice.

A musician too

Meanwhile, Soorarai Pottru, Mookuthi Amman, Jilla, Thailava, Bigil, Thuppakki, Darbar, Vel, Singam 3, Kaithi, Unnaipol Oruvan and Nerkonda Pravai are some of the super hit Tamil movies that got dubbed into Malayalam in the couple’s studio. Shibu, a musician, also writes the lyrics for the songs in these movies.

The emotional scenes between Urvasi and Suriya were the highlights of Soorarai Pottru. It was Jolly who fabulously dubbed for the veteran actress, without losing the intensity and originality of those scenes.

Not an easy process

Jolly and Shibu would take up an entire movie and then translate the script into Malayalam. They would then write the songs and dub the movie into Malayalam with the help of a group of equally talented dubbing artists.

Besides, they would also provide the translated version of the titles, graphics, sub titles and even the script that is required to be submitted for the censor certification.