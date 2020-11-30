Vijay's 'Master' makers say no to OTT release

Amid reports if Vijay’s Master will release directly on an OTT platform, the producers issued a statement to put an end to all the rumours.

No OTT release

The makers of Master said that releasing the movie in theatres is crucial for the revival of the film industry, which has suffered an unprecedented loss due to the pandemic.

It stated that Master will have a theatrical release to survive the on-going crisis and sought cooperation from the theatre owners to stand with them to revive the tamil film industry.

The team also acknowledged that a giant streaming giant approached them for an OTT release.

The Vijay movie

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master is one of the most anticipated movies of the Kollywood industry. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading ladies. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing critical roles in the film.

The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 6. But it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Viral teaser

The teaser released on November 14 received rave response from fans as well as critics. The teaser currently has a whopping 40 million views on YouTube.