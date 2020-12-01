Biju Menon on meeting real life Mammachans

When actor Biju Menon went to a theater in Thiruvananthapuram to watch his movie Vellimoonga, six years ago, he had met political leaders VM Sudheeran and V Sivankutty there. During the break, the leaders asked Biju who had written the script of the movie as it perfectly narrates the political situations.

Biju says people often come to him and introduce themselves as Mammachan of their locality whenever he visits various filming locations.

The election fever

Even though it has been six years since Vellimoonga released in theaters, the movie and the character becomes the talking point whenever there is an election around.

Biju says he got around a year to understand and prepare for the role of Mammachan. People had suggested the names of a few political leaders for the actor to model his character upon.

How Biju Menon turned Mammachan

Biju began noticing their ways and mannerisms to emulate them in Mammachan. However, it was scriptwriter Joji Thomas who had contributed significant ideas when it came to preparation for the role.

Biju says he had noticed Joji’s facial expressions while the latter narrated the screenplay. Mammachan’s way of biting his lips while thinking was copied from Joji’s expressions.

The actor believes that God has showered lots of blessings on Vellimoonga. To all the Mammachans who are all set to contest in the local body elections, Biju has only one advice, ‘Try to win at any cost. But, after winning, you should focus only on serving the people’.