Actress Namitha shares pic with besties, gives major friendship goals

Namitha Pramod, Meenakshi Dileep and Aayisha Nadirsha are the best friends of M-town and time and again, the trio keep giving out major friendship goals. No matter how busy or far the trio are, they never let anything get in the way. And yes, they manage to give out some major friendship goals.

Friends Forever

Actor, director, singer and anchor Nadirsha's daughter Aayisha got engaged to Bilal recently. And all the friends had made their way to make it a special day for Aayisha. Among them were actress Namitha Pramod and Meenakshi Dileep.

Namitha took to her social media pages to share a few snaps with her besties.

The stunning ladies

Namitha's sister and Aayisha's sister also joined for the special pic.

While Aaiysha looked absolutely gorgeous in a dark blue and golden suit, Namitha Pramod and Meenakshi were seen in peach and golden dress. No doubt, all eyes were on these pretty ladies.

Dileep and Kavya too were spotted at the event.

The wedding is said to happen by the end of the year.