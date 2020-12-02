Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get mushy on 2nd wedding anniversary

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas took to social media to express love for each other, on their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

"Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you," Nick posted on Instagram along with their photos from their white wedding ceremony.

Priyanka replied to his post saying: "I love you meri jaan."

She took to Twitter to post a photo of them walking hand in hand, and captioned it: "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas."

The two have often shown their romantic side on social media.

Karwa Chauth celebrations

Last month, Priyanka shared a couple of photographs of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick. Priyanka and Nick dated for a few months before getting married in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2018 in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. They had a two-part wedding ceremony with Hindu and Christian rituals in place. The pre-wedding festivities included star-studded haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

On work front

The actress is currently shooting for "Text For You", which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.