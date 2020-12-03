Anikha Surendran to play lead role in Telugu remake of 'Kappela'

Actress Anikha Surendran, who started her career as a child actor has been signed for the Telugu version of Malayalam movie Kappela.

The remake

Sithara Entertainments, which recently bagged the Telugu remake rights of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, also got the rights for the remake of Kappela.

Though it was initially announced that Anna Ben would reprise her character in the remake as well, now the latest update is that 16-year-old Anikha Surendran will play the role. Thus, the project would also mark Anikha’s Tollywood debut.

Kappela producer Vishnu took to Facebook to share the news as well.

The shoot

The shoot for Kappela’s Telugu remake is expected to begin from January next year. The makers are yet to formally launch the project.

Directed by Muhammad Musthafa, the film, which is currently streaming on Netflix India, stars Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew and Srinath Bhasi in lead roles.

Child artiste to lead actress

Anikha Surendran was last seen in the Malayalam movie Johny Johny Yes Appa. She had been part of movies like Kadha Thudarunnu and Bhaskar the Rascal, and Tamil movies Yennai Arindhaal, Viswasam and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Recently, Anikha made her web series debut with Queen, based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, which was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Anikha was seen as the younger version of Jayalalithaa.