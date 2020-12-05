Mammootty enjoys a day out in Kochi after 275 days

Megastar Mammootty has finally stepped out to enjoy the vibrant city after spending 275 days inside his house.

The night drive

It was the screen icon who took the wheels of the Polo GT and drove through the busy roads of Kochi. He stopped the car at the Marine Drive. The actor seemed to enjoy the drive, breathing in the fresh air. Mammootty noticed that the elections posters have taken over the walls which were once filled with movie posters.

Mammootty took the container road and passed the new bridge in Pizhala to reach Edappally. He enjoyed a glass of refreshing, unsweetened black tea from a tea stall in front of the stadium in Kaloor.

Driving in company

Actor Ramesh Pisharady, producer Anto Joseph and production controller Badusha too had accompanied the megastar. The trio had undergone Covid-19 tests before riding with Mammootty in the car.

The cinema industry joke that Mammootty would reach the sets only after the vaccine has been discovered. Mammootty would only smile when someone asks about it.

Staying at home

It was on 5 March that Mammootty reached home after wrapping up the filming of The Priest. He has been staying inside the house since the lockdown was announced on the last week of March. He spent his days reading books that he had kept aside while shifting from his old house in Panampilly Nagar to his new abode in Ambelipadam in Kadavantra. The actor also watched lots of movies during the lockdown period.

Mammootty enjoyed clicking the pictures of the birds that came to his yard, in his favorite camera. The actor also found time to enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of the twilight. Mammootty had retreated to complete domestic life even without going out for a walk or working out in the gym.

He would go out to vote for the upcoming election on 10 December. The actor says he would return to the shooting sets by the first week of January.