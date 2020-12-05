Samvrutha Sunil in Anoop Sathyan's next

Actress Samvrutha Sunil will next be seen in Anoop Sathyan's next movie. This would mark her second film after her 2019 comeback film, Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo.



The film

According to reports, Samvrutha Sunil will be seen in a major role. Touted to be a family drama, the film revolves around a story that happens in the pandemic times.

Reportedly, the movie will start rolling by the end of this month.

However, sources also suggest that the director is yet to finalise the other casts in the movie.

Anoop's second outing

Son of director Sathyan Anthikad, Anoop had made his directorial debut with multi-starrer Varane Avashyamund.

A software engineer-turned-filmmaker, the upcoming film will be Anoop's second project.

Interestingly, Anoop has a twin brother Akhil Sathyan, who is making his directorial debut with Fahadh Faasil soon.

Samvrutha gearing for next

Samvrutha is currently in North Carolina with her family. , the actress and her husband recently welcomed their second child Rudra. The baby boy was born on February 20.

Samvrutha also has an elder son Agastya, who turned five this year. Samvrutha tied the knot in 2012.

The gorgeous star marked her debut in Mollywood with the 2004 release 'Rasikan'. Following her marriage, Samvrutha Sunil took a break from celluloid and returned with the recent release ‘Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo’. She essayed the leading lady opposite Biju Menon.