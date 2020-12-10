Top 10 Indian web series 2020 by IMDb: 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' leads the list

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has emerged as the top Indian web series of 2020 according to IMDb. The list was released on Wednesday.

How the list is made

The year end list is determined by IMDb user ratings, which is determined by users who rate films and TV shows on a 10-point scale.

To rate a title, users can click the ‘Rate This’ button on any film or TV show page on IMDb. Here goes the list:

1. Scam 1992

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992 narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book "The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away ". Pratik Gandhi is seen in the role of Harshad Mehta, the scam-tainted broker who was known as the Big Bull.

"Worldwide interest in Indian streaming series hit an all-time high this year," said Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO.

"In fact, our #1 user-rated Indian web series of this year, ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', has been so popular that it landed a top spot on the IMDb list of the Top 250 TV Series of all-time," Needham added.

2. Panchayat

The comedy drama chronicles the life of engineering graduate who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village Phulera of Uttar Pradesh due to lack of better job options. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and Biswapati Sarkar.

3. Special OPS

The espionage thriller series revolves around an officer from Research and Analysis Wing who draws similar patterns in terrorist attacks and is convinced a single person is behind all the attacks. It stars Kay Kay Menon, Sajjad Delafrooz and Karan Tacker in the lead roles.

4. Bandish Bandits

It is the story of a classical music student and pop sensation who, coming from very different worlds of music, set out together on a journey of self-discovery. It stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhr in the lead.

5. Mirzapur

The action crime thriller revolves around drugs, guns, murders and lawlessness. It depicts the putrescence, governance and rule of mafia dons and the rivalry and crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

6. Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side

The crime thriller web series based on True Detective stars Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti. The series, set in current times revolves around serial killings.

7. Paatal Lok

The crime thriller is loosely based on Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins. The series is about a disillusioned cop who lands the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong.

8. High

High is a crime thriller mystery drama web series. The plot of the web series revolves around Shiv Mathur, who is a drug addict and has been struggling to get a grip on his life and eventually finds himself in a rehab facility.

9. Abhay

The series marked the digital debut of Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu, who stars alongside Elnaaz Norouzi, Sandeepa Dhar and Namit Das. It revolves around officer Abhay Pratap Singh, an investigating officer with the mind of a criminal, who can go to any extent to solve a case.

10. Aarya

Aarya marked the return of Sushmita Sen to acting after a gap of five years. Sushmita Sen plays the titular role of Aarya in the show. She is a mother of three children and wife of a businessman, played by Chandrachur Singh, who is shot dead in broad daylight. She takes over his business of medicines (illegal opium trade) and does everything to protect her three children.