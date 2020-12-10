Mammootty unable to cast his vote, name missing in voters' list

Actor Mammootty is one who would cast his vote in every election in spite of his busy shooting schedules. The Kochi resident always used to make sure that he would cast his vote right on time following all the procedures. But this year, things are a bit different for the superstar as the civic polls are on in Kerala.

On Thursday Mammootty couldn't cast his vote as his name was reportedly missing on the voters' list for the elections to the Kochi Municipal Corporation.

It was only on the election eve, on Wednesday, Mammootty came to know that his name was missing in the electoral list and he couldn't do anything about it. The voting in Kochi city and five districts, including Ernakulam which encompasses the actor's home city, falls on Thursday.

Mammootty used to reside at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi. According to local party leaders, Mammootty had recently shifted to his new house at Kadavanthara and that might be the reason for deletion of his name from the voters list for Panampilly Nagar area.

Son away in Chennai

Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan, a popular actor, is currently in Chennai and won't be able to cast his vote in Kerala this time.

The second phase of the local body elections in Kerala are on Thursday. Voting is on in Palakkad, Wayanad, Kottayam and Thrissur districts apart from Ernakulam.











