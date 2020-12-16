Vishal’s ex-fiancee Anisha Alla set to marry a businessman: reports

Looks like Anisha Alla has finally moved on in her life. According to latest reports, Anisha is all set to enter the wedlock.

Arranged marriage

Anisha is reportedly getting married to a businessman. And reports has it that it is a complete arranged marriage for the star.

Parted ways with Vishal

Actor Vishal was supposed to tie the knot with his dear friend Anisha Alla in October 2020. The couple had got engaged last year in a grand ceremony.

In an interview with a popular YouTube channel, Vishal confirmed that Anisha and he had parted ways long back and her family was looking for a groom.

Notably, Anisha had also deleted all her pictures with Vishal from her social media handles.

Anisha has acted in Arjun Reddy and Pelli Choopulu.