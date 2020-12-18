Tamil actor Dhanush joins Russo brothers' stellar cast for 'The Gray Man'

Tamil actor Dhanush joins Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the stellar cast of upcoming action thriller The Gray Man by the Russo brothers, renowned for their work on the Avengers franchise.

Dhanush's entry

This is Dhanush's second international outing. In 2018, he was part of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, an English-language French adventure comedy film directed by Ken Scott.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Dhanush's "charming central performance" in the movie was "difficult to resist".

Dhanush, nicknamed "The Indian Bruce Lee" due to his martial arts-influenced fight scenes in films, has starred in 44 films over his career and is a recipient of 13 SIIMA Awards, nine Vijay Awards, seven Filmfare Awards South, five Vikatan Awards, five Edison Awards, three National Film Awards and a Filmfare Award.

He has also been included in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list six times, which is based on the earnings of Indian celebrities.

The film

The film is based on the book of the same name by Mark Greaney and follows the story of Court Gentry, a former Central Intelligence operative and assassin.

The heavyweight cast also includes Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura and Jessica Henwick, according to Deadline.

The Gray Man “will be the biggest-budget film in Netflix’s history on the feature side”, Deadline said.

Extraction

Earlier this year, Russo's project Extraction, set in Dhaka and starring Chris Hemsworth, included a host of Indian actors including Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rudraksh Jaiswal and Pankaj Tripathi.