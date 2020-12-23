Dulquer Salmaan's note to wife Amal Sufiya is all things love!

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. On the occasion, Dulquer wrote an endearing note for his lady love.

The post

Dulquer took to his social media pages along with a pic and shared a mushy post.

“Happy happy 9 years boo !! Closing in on a decade and how ! Closer stronger and growing up ! With that cuddle bug of a super glue that binds us even closer. Here’s to decades of us tripping, fumbling through life but always catching each other, propping each other up and standing strong together. You’re my hollandaise, my chantilly cream, my truffle, my soy, my wasabi and my harissa ! Sorry had to be corny ! Happy anniversary mamma ! I love you long time (sic),” Dulquer wrote.

The adorable couple

Dulquer Salmaan married Amal Sufiya in 2011 and the couple is one of the most loved star couples of Mollywood. The couple are parents to daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, who was born on May 5, 2017.

On work front

Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in a cameo appearance in his production film Maniyarayile Ashokan. As next, he is waiting for the release of Kurup, for which he is in discussion with an OTT platform. Meanwhile, Dulquer has Hey Sinamika to finish shoot.