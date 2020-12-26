Ranveer Singh is all praise for Mahesh Babu as they work together

Ranveer Singh heaped praises on Mahesh Babu as they came together for an ad shoot. Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram today to share a post about his working experience with Mahesh Babu.

The post

The actor shared a candid click where both the actors are seen in their rugged avatar and indulging in a deep conversation.

Ranveer has captioned the picture saying, “One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching. Love & Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu.”

The stars

Both the actors are quite active on social media. They often share pictures and videos and each time fans go gaga over them.

Interestingly, the duo had earlier also associated for an ad shoot.

On workfront

Ranveer is awaiting the release of Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ where he will be seen essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie also stars Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others in key roles. It is being co-produced by Deepika Padukone.

Mahesh Babu is gearing up for Sarkaru Vaari Paata which will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus.