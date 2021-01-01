Deepika Padukone deletes all social media posts, shares audio note

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone shocked fans and followers by deleting all posts from her social media platforms. Soon afterwards, Deepika Padukone released an audio diary.

What she said

Addressing her followers, Deepika said, “Hi everyone, welcome to ‘My Audio Diary’, a record of my thoughts and feelings. You know, I am sure everyone will agree with me but 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present”.

The actress deleted all her tweets and Instagram pictures on December 31.

Why the step

Initially, netizens wondered if Deepika's social media platforms had been hacked. However, it subsequently came to notice that it was the actress who changed her display images.

It is not clear why Deepika took the step of wiping out her social media platforms.

Currently, Deepika has 27.7 million followers on Twitter and on Instagram she has a fan following of 52.5 million.

New year with husband

The actress is currently vacationing with husband, actor Ranveer Singh, in Rajasthan.

Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83" where Ranveer plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev.

She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.