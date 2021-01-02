Vijay Sethupathi teams up with Santosh Sivan for Mumbaikar

Ace cinematographer and filmmaker Santoshan Sivan has roped in Vijay Sethupathi for his next. Interestingly, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi. The actor who was initally supposed to star in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha,backed out of the project.

The movie



Titled Mumbaikar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Hridhu Haroon, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

What director got to say about the movie

Santosh Sivan said in a press statement, “Every city has its own spirit and so does Mumbai that is synonymous with the spirit of resilience. Mumbai is a magnet. It draws aspirants from all over India, both in terms of region and religion. It is the city of dreams, the city of hope, the city of magic to many. A stranger can change your life here. And in the midst of the concrete jungle, there is a heartbeat that heals! Mumbai may be a metrop, but Mumbaikar is an emotion! Hence the title. In terms of cast, we have an intriguing and interesting mix of national talents. And that adds to the magic.”

The crew

Mumbaikar is reportedly the remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also happens to be the debut Hindi production of Shibu Thameens. According to producer Shibu Thameens, Massey will be seen playing a young angry man in the film, a role that is completely different from anything that he has done so far.