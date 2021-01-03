Drishyam 2 sold to show Marakkar in theatres: Antony Perumbavoor

Producer Antony Perumbavor said that the much-awaited Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal, was sold to Amazon Prime for OTT release so that the viewers could enjoy the Rs 100cr film Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham in theatres.

What the Producer said

Anto`ny Perumba`voor said that had Marakkar been sold for release on the OTT platform during Covid period, the film would have collected the production cost besides making profit. “But we decided not to release it only to ensure that people enjoy the cinema in theatres. The indefinite delay in releasing a 100cr budget film like Marakkar is also causing huge liability. There is nothing wrong in people wanting to see Drishyam-2 in theatres . But cine lovers must also understand the pain and issues behind selling it to the OTT platform, Antony said.

The release

Mohanlal’s magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is set to release on March 26, 2021 in theatres.

The makers of the film, Aashirvad Cinema took to Twitter to post, “#MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham Releasing On 2021 March 26…!! #Mohanlal #Priyadarshan #AntonyPerumbavoor #AashirvadCinemas.”

The Priyadarshan film also stars Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu among others.