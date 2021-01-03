Rajeev Ravi's Thuramukham to release on Eid

Rajeev Ravi's much anticipated Malayalam movie Thuramukham is all set to grace the big screens. The makers officially announced the release date after Kerala government decided to reopen theatres from January 5.

The release date

Thuramukham, the upcoming political thriller marks the first collaboration of Nivin Pauly, the young crowd puller of Malayalam cinema and the National award-winning cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi. The movie, which is unarguably one of the most awaited releases of the year will release on May 13.

The movie

Thuramukham, which is a highly ambitious project for director Rajeev Ravi, is a period thriller that revolves around the famous protests against the Chappa system that existed in the coastal areas of Cochin during the 1950s.

The film is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram. The Rajeev Ravi project is scripted by Gopan Chidamabaram, the popular writer and son of KM Chidambaram. Gopan was the co-writer of Iyobinte Pusthakam, the 2014-released period thriller that featured Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and directed by Amal Neerad.

The cast and crew

Nivin Pauly essays the central character in the movie which features Indrajith Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the other pivotal roles.

Sudev Nair reportedly will be seen as the antagonist.

Nimisha Sajayan, the Kerala State Film Award-winning actress appears as the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly in the movie. Joju George, Manikandan Achari, Arjun Ashokan, Poornima Indrajith, Darshana Rajendran, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie. Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkeppat, under the banner Mini Studios.