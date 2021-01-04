Rathish Ambat ropes in Prithviraj, Indrajith for next

Director Rathish Ambat, known for his directorial debut Kammarasambhavam has announced his next.

The ensemble cast

Rathish's upcoming film has been titled Theerpu (Judgement) and will see an array of cast.

The film will star actors Prithviraj, Indrajith Sukumaran, Vijay Babu,Isha Talwar, Saiju Kurup, and Hannah Reji Koshy and Murali Gopi who will also be the screenwriter.

The project

Interestingly, Murali Gopi is also turning producer with this upcoming film, which has Rathish and Vijay Babu of Friday Film House as co-producers.

A busy Prithvi

Aside from Theerpu, Prithviraj and Indrajith will share the screen in Irshad Parari's upcoming Ayalvashi as well. Meanwhile, Prithviraj is also in talks to star in Guppy and Ambili director John Paul George's next produced by Ashiq Usman.