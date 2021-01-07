Dileep and Kavya twin in black; pictures go viral

Star couple Dileep and Kavya Madhavan often twin in matching outfits whenever they are seen together. The latest pictures of the couple attending a wedding function have already become viral on the social media. Dileep and Kavya looked elegant and classy in black ethnic outfits as they enjoyed some amazing moments at one of their friend’s weddings.

Kavya who has taken a break after her marriage doesn’t appear in public much. So, her fans wouldn’t miss a chance to celebrate her latest pictures whenever they get a chance.

Kavya had last acted in 'Pinneyum' that was released in 2016. Meanwhile, Dileep has an array of movies like 'Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan', 'Professor Dinkan' and 'Khalasi' waiting to hit the theatres this year.