Anjaam Pathiraa makers announce sequel titled Aaram Pathiraa

Kunchacko Boban-starrer Anjaam Pathiraa is all set to get a sequel. The cast and crew of the first part took to the social media pages announced the news.

The sequel

The sequel has been titled Aaram Pathiraa. Kunchacko Boban is set to return as Anvar Hussain, the lead role in the movie.

Earlier, there were reports that Kunchacko Boban is teaming up with director Midhun Manuel Thomas and producer Aashiq Usman. Only now that the team officially announced.

The first look poster

A first look poster was released on Sunday night. "With great expectations comes great responsibilities. And preparing a sequel for Anjaam Pathira is a damn greater responsibility!!!!

But with the deadly combo of a TEAM we have...Let's buckle up for the exciting ride once again!!!! Midhun Manuel Thomas,Shyju Khalid,Saiju Sreedharan,Sushin Shyam,Ashiq Usman and yours faithfully...ANVAR HUSSAIN. AARAAM PATHIRA. Due 2021 ....in THEATRES...", wrote Kunchacko Boban in his post.

The movie

The 2020 Midhun Manuel Thomas directorial narrates the investigation of the serial murders of police officers that happen in Kochi city. The film also featured Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Jinu Joseph and others.

There were also reports that the movie will get a Hindi remake soon. The remake, which will be directed by Midhun himself, is jointly bankrolled by Aashiq Usman and Reliance Entertainment.